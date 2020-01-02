Devendra Fadnavis attacks govt, says its foundation built on betrayal

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis continued with his attack on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, claiming the three parties in the coalition had betrayed the mandate of the people of Maharashtra.

“The people of Maharashtra had given a clear mandate in the assembly elections to the pre-election alliance (BJP-Shiv Sena). However, our ally betrayed us and joined hands with new friends. The foundation of this government is built on betrayal and they have carried this legacy forward by betraying residents and farmers on the promises that they have made,” Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis said while addressing a campaign rally for the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections in Palghar district.

Hitting out at Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said from day one (since Sena formed government with the NCP and Congress), the three parties were not able to decide the names of ministers.

“Even after the selection of ministers, there is growing discontent among Sena leaders and activists, and in case of the Congress, its activists have even gone to the extent of ransacking their party offices,” he said.

Fadnavis also said it was unfortunate that Shiv Sena has to compromise with those who “abused” Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, and claimed that Sena leaders were taking orders from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and not Matoshree, the Thackeray family’s residence.

On the farm loan waiver scheme announced by Thackeray, he said, “It is nothing but an eyewash and several conditions are attached to it. As a result of it, nearly 60 lakh farmers in the state will not get benefit of the scheme.”

Fadnavis said the BJP had won 70 per cent of the seats it contested in the Assembly polls held in October last year and emerged as the single largest party, while the Sena managed to win only 45 per cent of the seats it fought.

On Thackeray’s comments that he had promised his father late Bal Thackeray of making a Shiv Sainik CM of Maharashtra, Fadnavis asked if he had mentioned about taking support of NCP and Congress.

He asked BJP activists to go to every house in Palghar and tell them about the work done by the party in the last five years.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App