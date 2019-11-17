Fadnavis again: BJP government will return soon

THE BJP on Saturday directed its 59 losing candidates in the Assembly elections to return to their constituencies and prepare for the upcoming local bodies’ elections.

On the concluding day of the three-day meeting of party MLAs and leaders, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis again reiterated that public mandate was in BJP’s favour and it would return to power.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil told mediapersons, “In the Assembly elections, BJP had contested 164 of total 288 seats. The remaining 124 seats were contested by our ally Shiv Sena, Now, of the 164 seats, we won 105. Of the 59 seats we lost, in 55 constituencies, BJP candidates came second.”

“In his address to the defeated candidates, Fadnavis reassured them that the BJP government will soon return to power and they have a greater role to play in the organisation. They should devote their time to connect to the people at the grassroots level,” he added.