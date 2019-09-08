Development, trust and big changes: PM Modi on first 100 days of NDA govt

Decisions taken in the first 100 days of the second term of the NDA government were possible because of the “inspiration” of 130 crore citizens of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday.

Addressing a rally in Haryana’s Rohtak, Modi lauded his government, saying the “first 100 days (of the government’s second term) has been of “development, trust and big changes” in the country.

“Whatever big decisions were taken in the past 100 days, inspiration behind them were 130 crore people of the country,” he said.

Addressing a massive rally in Rohtak. Watch. https://t.co/z5sqrbjqGp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

In his second consecutive stint as the Prime Minister, Modi led the government in taking key decisions, including the revocation of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

“During the recent Parliament session, numbers of bills were passed and the amount of work that was done, had never happened in any Parliament session in the past 60 years,” he said adding “I thank all the parties for the record work done.”

Key bills including that on criminalising Triple Talaq, amendment to the RTI act, and amendment to the UAPA act, were passed in the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

On Modi’s 100 days in office, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said “no other government in the past has taken so many people-friendly decisions in its first 100 days in power. The Minister for Information and Broadcasting said the decisions taken by the government in its first 100 days have helped empower people, brought in more inclusiveness and transparency.

Meanwhile, the Congress lashed out at the ruling party saying they were marked by “tyranny, chaos and anarchy”. Targetting the BJP on their election slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, the party accused the Modi government of not undertaking any development work in the country and listed 100 issues saying it had failed on those fronts.

The party also hit out at the government over the current economic slowdown, a decline in the GDP growth, the arrest of opposition leaders including former union minister P Chidambaram and party leader DK Shivakumar, and the rise in incidents of mob lynching.

The BJP won 303 seats in this year’s Lok Sabha elections, 21 more than its 2014 tally, with Modi returning to power as the Prime Minister for a second consecutive term.