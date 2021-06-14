scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 13, 2021
Sunday Reads

Development projects hit due to pandemic: Reddy in Jammu

He also said infiltration along the border has been curbed and militancy brought under control in J&K over the last two years.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
June 14, 2021 3:50:07 am
Rashtriya Raksha University, RSU accorded national status, Pradeepsinh Jadeja, Gujarat news, Indian express newsMinister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.

Union MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy said the process of development in Jammu and Kashmir has been hit due to the pandemic. He also said infiltration along the border has been curbed and militancy brought under control in J&K over the last two years.

“Overall security situation in the country has also improved in the last two years,” the minister told reporters after the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple temple at Majeen. “Thirty-six Union ministers had visited J&K on the directions of the PM, but Covid played spoilsport. Developmental projects got a hit due to the pandemic but once the pandemic ends, we will take J&K UT to new heights…”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 13: Latest News

Advertisement