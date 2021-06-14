Development projects hit due to pandemic: Reddy in Jammu

Union MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy said the process of development in Jammu and Kashmir has been hit due to the pandemic. He also said infiltration along the border has been curbed and militancy brought under control in J&K over the last two years.

“Overall security situation in the country has also improved in the last two years,” the minister told reporters after the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple temple at Majeen. “Thirty-six Union ministers had visited J&K on the directions of the PM, but Covid played spoilsport. Developmental projects got a hit due to the pandemic but once the pandemic ends, we will take J&K UT to new heights…”