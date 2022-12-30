scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

‘Development of UTs crucial to our economic leadership goals’

Shah was speaking at a conference organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of UTs as models of good governance and development, an official statement said.

Amit Shah, Union Territories, Union Territory administration, Indian Express, India news, current affairsUnion Home Minister Amit Shah
Listen to this article
‘Development of UTs crucial to our economic leadership goals’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Harnessing the potential of Union Territories is crucial to India’s goal of becoming the third-largest economy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Thursday, as he emphasised on making UTs a role model for the country’s development.

Shah was speaking at a conference organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of UTs as models of good governance and development, an official statement said.

“UTs should take inspiration from PM Modi’s motto of ‘vocal for local’ and ‘ek Bharat shreshtha Bharat’ while striving to become a hub of tourism, development and welfare,” Shah said.

The Home Minister asked UTs to come together on a common platform to achieve the national objectives for the country’s development.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: India On Post
Delhi Confidential: India On Post
UPSC Key- December 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Covid Surge’ or ‘Indian...
UPSC Key- December 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Covid Surge’ or ‘Indian...
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...

“UTs are small in geographical size and have a relatively simple administrative set up, therefore UTs are ideal prototypes to experiment with pilot programmes,” Shah said.

“The focus should be on cooperatives, especially in the fisheries sector, for development and public participation. At the same time, Union Territories should focus on increasing their manufacturing sector to reduce their dependence on external resources so as to reduce the loss of revenue in the process,” he added.

Shah said tourist circuits should be developed in the country to attract more tourists and reduce the cost of transportation.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-12-2022 at 03:01 IST
Next Story

Interpreting Geometries: Unravelling the mind of Sir Edwin Lutyens

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close