‘Development of UTs crucial to our economic leadership goals’

Harnessing the potential of Union Territories is crucial to India’s goal of becoming the third-largest economy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Thursday, as he emphasised on making UTs a role model for the country’s development.

Shah was speaking at a conference organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of UTs as models of good governance and development, an official statement said.

“UTs should take inspiration from PM Modi’s motto of ‘vocal for local’ and ‘ek Bharat shreshtha Bharat’ while striving to become a hub of tourism, development and welfare,” Shah said.

The Home Minister asked UTs to come together on a common platform to achieve the national objectives for the country’s development.

“UTs are small in geographical size and have a relatively simple administrative set up, therefore UTs are ideal prototypes to experiment with pilot programmes,” Shah said.

“The focus should be on cooperatives, especially in the fisheries sector, for development and public participation. At the same time, Union Territories should focus on increasing their manufacturing sector to reduce their dependence on external resources so as to reduce the loss of revenue in the process,” he added.

Shah said tourist circuits should be developed in the country to attract more tourists and reduce the cost of transportation.