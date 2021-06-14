Development of railway land: Cong MLA shifts protest venue

Ambarish Der (second from right) and other Congress leaders at Rajula Junction on Sunday. (Express photo)

CONGRESS MLA Ambarish Der, who is on a hunger strike demanding development of a railway land in Rajula, shifted his camp to Rajula Railway Junction in Barbatana village near Rajula town in Amreli on Sunday.

Der, the Congress MLA from Rajula, had gone on a flash hunger strike on Tuesday after he was detained by police for allegedly trying to prevent employees of Bhavnagar division of Western Railway from pitching pegs marking railway land near agricultural produce market committee in Rajula town.

He had alleged that under pressure of local BJP leaders, the officers of the Bhavnagar divisional railway were not completing formalities of authorising Rajula municipality to beautify 41,000 square metre of railway land lying unused in the heart of the town. However, the issue could not be resolved and Der continued to sit on fast near the Rajula APMC till Saturday evening.

On Sunday, Der shifted his camp to Rajula Railway Junction. “What else can I do? I observed fast in Rajula town but the issue could not be resolved. Therefore, I had no option but to sit on fast at the railway junction as my fight is for getting railway land for public purpose. If the railway authorities do not pay heed to our demands, we shall be forced to launch a rail-roko agitation,” Der told The Indian Express.

The MLA was joined by Rajula municipality president Ghanshyam Lakhnotra, vice-president Dipak Raycha, Congress’s Rajula town unit president Amit Joshi in the hunger strike on Sunday.