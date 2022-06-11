scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
Development not for polls but for people: PM Modi in Gujarat’s Navsari

The projects that Modi inaugurated included a GMERS Medical College at Navsari, Astol water supply project for different villages in Kaprada and Dharampur taluka of Valsad district that covers nearly 4.5 lakh people.

Written by Kamaal Saiyed | Navsari |
June 11, 2022 2:08:08 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government’s development projects were “not to win elections” but for the “good of the people”. It is the “people who make us win elections”, he said during the Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan event at Khudvel village of Chikhli taluka in Navsari district Friday.

“When we do work, some people taunt, saying (we are doing this) because of the upcoming elections. In our tenure, find one week, when we have not done one work of development… I am compelled to say this because in 2018, when I announced this project, some people said—the Lok Sabha elections are coming in 2019. So Modi saheb has come to show us aamba-aamli (dreams)… but today, I am proud that we have proved them false and we have taken water to homes. If we had to do this to win elections, then we wouldn’t do this magajmaari (take the trouble) for 200-300 votes… we don’t do this to win elections; we have come to do good for the people. It is the people who make us win elections,” the PM said. Modi laid foundation stones, inaugurated and dedicated projects worth Rs 3,050 crore during his day-long visit to Gujarat.

He emphasised that members from the Adivasi community also have a right to clean drinking water. “It is for them that I have taken up these campaigns; not to win elections,” Modi stated.

The Prime Minister said the entire world was hit by Covid-19, but it was only India that provided such a large vaccine coverage of 200 crore doses. “It is in our culture to care for those living in the faraway jungles,” Modi said.

Without naming former chief minister of Gujarat, Amarsinh Chaudhary, who was a tribal, he said, “There was a time in Gujarat when there was a chief minister from this very region, this Adivasi region, and his own village had no water tank. They would install hand pumps that would dry up in a year and a half. When I took the responsibility of Gujarat, I built a water tank in his village.”

