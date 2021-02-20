Development knows no religion, says PM at launch of Kerala projects

Development is our only relegion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday as he launched multiple projects in poll-bound Kerala.

He inaugurated the 2000-MW Pugalur (Tamil Nadu)-Thrissur high voltage direct current (HVDC) system through video conference. This is the first power transmission project in the country in which VSC converter technology has been used. The system will facilitate the transfer of a large quantum of power to the state.

“It is indeed a moment of pride for all of us. The HVDC equipment used in this project has been made in India. This will make our Atmanirbhar Bharat movement stronger,’’ he said.

The Prime Minister said development and good governance do not know caste, gender, religion or language. “Development is for everyone. This is the essence of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. Development is our aim. Development is our religion,’ he said.’

Prime Minister Modi also launched the 50-MW Kasaragod Solar Project and a water treatment plant in Thiruvananthapuram, with a capacity of 75-million litres per day.