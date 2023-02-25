Development of Karnataka top priority: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said that Karnataka’s development is a top priority of the Union government, pointing to the allocation of funds to the state and accusing previous opposition regimes of diverting the money.

Assembly polls are expected to be held in the BJP-ruled state in May this year.

“There was a time when people after forming the government in Karnataka would divert the money. Today, the country’s money and resources are honestly directed towards Karnataka’s development,” Modi said after inaugurating the “Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava” cultural festival here.

Prime Minister Modi said that between 2009-2014, the UPA government at the Centre allocated Rs 11,000 crore to Karnataka. This figure has risen to Rs 30,000 crore from 2019 till date, he said.

“Between 2009 and 2014, Karnataka received Rs 4,000 crore in railway projects. But just this year’s Budget allocated Rs 7,000 crore for Karnataka’s rail infrastructure. The state received

Rs 6,000 crore in those five years for national highways. But in the past nine years, Karnataka received investment of Rs 5,000 crore every year for its highways,” he said.

“Karnataka is the land of traditions and technology. It has historical culture as well as modern artificial intelligence. Tradition and technology are the temperaments of New India.

The country is moving forward together with development and heritage, and progress and traditions. On the one hand, India is reviving its ancient temples and cultural centres, while on the other hand, it is also the world leader in digital payments,” he said.

“Today’s India is bringing back its stolen idols and artefacts from abroad that are centuries old while it is also bringing in record foreign direct investment (FDI). This is the development path of new India which will lead us to the goal of a developed nation,” he added.

He also lauded Karnataka’s contribution in nation-building and paid tribute to its leading figures in different walks of life.