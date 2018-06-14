Development is the only answer to all sort of violence: PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

“I believe all sort of violence has only one answer-development. It is the trust generated by the development that will put an end to all kind of violence,” said Modi while addressing a gathering in Bhilai. “I believe all sort of violence has only one answer-development. It is the trust generated by the development that will put an end to all kind of violence,” said Modi while addressing a gathering in Bhilai.

On his day-long visit to Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed concern over the menace of Naxalism in the state and said it can be eradicated only through development. The Prime Minister, who will inaugurate several projects in the state during his visit, suggested that development is the only answer to violence.

“I believe all sort of violence has only one answer-development. It is the trust generated by the development that will put an end to all kind of violence,” said Modi while addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh, which goes to polls later this year.

His comments made here assume significance as Chhattisgarh has been reeling under naxal insurgency and has witnessed large-scale violence by the naxals.

The prime minister also lauded the BJP government for changing the perception of Chhattisgarh in the mind of the people. “Chhattisgarh was earlier known for forests and tribals, now it’s known for ‘smart city’ Naya Raipur,” said Modi, adding that his government is working towards increasing income of tribals and those living in backward areas.

Talking about creating “an atmosphere of trust”, the prime minister said his government has ensured that a part of the earnings from the natural resources like minerals would be spent on the welfare of locals. Accordingly, Chattisgarh has received Rs 3000 crore as additional funds, which would be spent on hospitals, schools, roads and toilets, he said.

Among the various projects launched today was the air service between Jagdalpur and Raipur. Talking about his government plan to connect small cities and towns with air service, Modi said, “It’s my dream to see that one who wears ‘hawai chappal’, travels in airplane.” He said this was the objective of the ‘Udaan’ scheme of the central government, intended to connect small cities and towns by air.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha were among others present during the occasion.

(With PTI inputs)

