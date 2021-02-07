Development has changed narrative around J&K: Guv Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday that the narrative around the region has changed in the wake of development and added that his administration’s goal is to harness the talent of the UT’s youth towards the overall development of the region.

Giving the keynote address at the Harvard US-India Initiative (HUII) Annual Conference via video-conference, Sinha said, “Development has replaced terror that our neighbour has been relentlessly exporting,” he added.

Sinha further outlined his administration’s vision for J&K and the role youth played in it. “I would like to see each child of J&K prosper into a mature, successful and good human being,” he said.

Addressing students and notable speakers across the world, Sinha said youth need not follow conventional wisdom or a crowd and must realise who they are and what they want.

“Be yourself. Your knowledge is about creating a new vision of life”, the Lt Governor said.