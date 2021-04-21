Development activities will have to be enhanced in border areas for reverse migration: CDS

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat Tuesday said that migration from international borders was not good for national security and development activities need to be increased in border areas for reverse migration. Addressing Uttarakhand police officers on the subject of “Role of Uttarakhand in Tackling National Security Challenges”, General Rawat said that road, health and education facilities will have to be enhanced in border areas for reverse migration.

Uttarakhand shares a 350-km border with China and a 275-km boundary with Nepal. The CDS said there is a favourable atmosphere in the state for tourism and industrial activities. DGP Ashok Kumar assured General Rawat of cooperation on reverse migration, international border security and other issues.