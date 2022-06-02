Developed world should take lead in transition towards net zero: India

Developed countries must take lead in the global transition towards net zero and low carbon industry transition, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

Addressing the Industry Transition Dialogue hosted by India and Sweden in Stockholm, Yadav said, “The developing world needs not just an industrial transition, but rather an industrial renaissance – a flowering of industries and sectors that will together create jobs, prosperity and a clean environment. The transition trajectory will vary for different countries based on their national circumstances.”

“The developed countries with their historical experiences must take lead in the global transition towards net-zero and low carbon industry transition. The green premium associated with zero or low carbon technologies must be compensated to trigger demand at a required scale in appropriate ways,” Yadav said.

The event, organised as a part of a India-Sweden initiative — Leadership for Industry Transition — was also addressed by Sweden’s Minister for Climate and Environment Annika Strandhäll.