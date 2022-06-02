scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Must Read

Developed world should take lead in transition towards net zero: India

“The developed countries with their historical experiences must take lead in the global transition towards net-zero and low carbon industry transition. The green premium associated with zero or low carbon technologies must be compensated to trigger demand at a required scale in appropriate ways,” Bhupender Yadav said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 2, 2022 2:40:39 am
The event, organised as a part of a India-Sweden initiative — Leadership for Industry Transition — was also addressed by Sweden’s Minister for Climate and Environment Annika Strandhäll.

Developed countries must take lead in the global transition towards net zero and low carbon industry transition, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

Addressing the Industry Transition Dialogue hosted by India and Sweden in Stockholm, Yadav said, “The developing world needs not just an industrial transition, but rather an industrial renaissance – a flowering of industries and sectors that will together create jobs, prosperity and a clean environment. The transition trajectory will vary for different countries based on their national circumstances.”

“The developed countries with their historical experiences must take lead in the global transition towards net-zero and low carbon industry transition. The green premium associated with zero or low carbon technologies must be compensated to trigger demand at a required scale in appropriate ways,” Yadav said.

The event, organised as a part of a India-Sweden initiative — Leadership for Industry Transition — was also addressed by Sweden’s Minister for Climate and Environment Annika Strandhäll.

Best of Express Premium
The doctor prescribed an obesity drug. Her insurer called it ‘vanity.’Premium
The doctor prescribed an obesity drug. Her insurer called it ‘vanity.’
Explained: The gangs of Punjab, their increasing criminal footprintPremium
Explained: The gangs of Punjab, their increasing criminal footprint
UPSC Key –June 1, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Concretisation’ to ‘P...Premium
UPSC Key –June 1, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Concretisation’ to ‘P...
Advantage BJP for fourth Rajya Sabha seat in Karnataka as Congress, JD(S)...Premium
Advantage BJP for fourth Rajya Sabha seat in Karnataka as Congress, JD(S)...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 01: Latest News
Advertisement