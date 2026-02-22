Developed India will be built only when nation is self-reliant, says PM Modi

Lays foundation stone of India Chip Pvt Ltd — an HCL-Foxconn joint venture

Written by: Neetika Jha
4 min readNoidaFeb 22, 2026 04:01 AM IST
Narendra Modi, India Chip Pvt Ltd, HCL Group and Foxconn, artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi ai summit, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairsUttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others during the foundation stone laying of INDIA CHIP in Gautam Buddha Nagar’s Jewar on Saturday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is moving towards strengthening its semiconductor ecosystem. “India is now striving to stand alongside the world’s top nations in providing the processing power required to run the modern world and is working simultaneously on software and hardware aspects,” he said.

In a virtual address to lay the foundation stone of India Chip Pvt Ltd — 60:40 joint venture between HCL Group and Foxconn — PM Modi said: “Developed India will be built only when the country is self-reliant. For this, Made in India chip is very important. Whatever India is doing in the field of technology in this decade, it will become the foundation of our capability in the 21st century.”

He said India was rapidly working towards the goal of Viksit Bharat. “I had said from the ramparts of the Red Fort that India has no time to stop or pause. Since the beginning of 2026, India has accelerated its pace,” the PM said.

Modi also referred to the recent milestones such as the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, National Startup Day, which energised the start-up revolution in India, and the India Energy Summit through which India’s strength caught the attention of the world.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, HCL Group Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra and Foxconn Semiconductor Business Group President Bob Chen were present at the event in Jewar.

On the Foxconn-HCL semiconductor facility, which will come up in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) at Jewar, Greater Noida, Adityanath said: “It was the Prime Minister who envisioned the economy of the 21st century to be dependent on the chip.” “It is about visions. The area where the joint venture of HCL and Foxconn is coming up is the same area where during previous governments there would be fire shots, kidnappings. The condition was such that people did not step out of their houses after sunset.”

The advanced Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly & Test facility at Jewar is expected to be operational by 2028. HCL has earmarked an investment of Rs 3,700 crore over the next few years in the facility that will produce display driver chips.

Talking about the India AI Impact summit, Adityanath said the PM has made the country a hub for emerging technology.

PM Modi, during his address, said India is making unprecedented investments in every technology that will determine the future of humanity and development of this robust semiconductor ecosystem is a prime example of that.

Highlighting the strategic importance of chips, the PM compared their value in the 21st century to oil in the 20th century.  “During the Covid pandemic, the world saw the fragility of the chip supply chain. When supply hit a brake, global economies faltered,” PM said.

“India learned from that crisis to turn it into an opportunity and decided that we must become self-reliant in chip manufacturing. “Today’s programme is a reflection of this vision,” Modi said.

The PM credited the “double-engine government” for changing the identity of Uttar Pradesh from a state once associated with crime and migration to one known for Expressways, defence corridors, and world-class infrastructure like the Jewar International Airport and Dedicated Freight Corridors.

The HCL Group Chairperson, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, said they are grateful to the Centre and the UP govt for their unwavering support. “We are proud to deepen our commitment to Uttar Pradesh and contribute meaningfully to the state’s fast-evolving technology and manufacturing landscape. We look forward to working closely with Foxconn to bring this state-of-the-art project to life at the earliest, and to further strengthen India’s technology story,” she said.

With inputs from PTI

Live Blog
