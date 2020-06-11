Develop holy sites in harmony with nature, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the need for eco-friendly development of pilgrimage sites. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the need for eco-friendly development of pilgrimage sites.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conducted a review of the Kedarnath Dham development and reconstruction project in a video meet with the Uttarakhand government, where he stressed on the need for eco-friendly development of pilgrimage sites. Portions of the Himalayan shrine were damaged in the flash floods of 2013. The Prime Minister said the state should envision and design development projects for holy sites like Kedarnath and Badrinath in a manner that stands the test of time.

