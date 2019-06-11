Deve Gowda meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Former JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda met Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday in Delhi, just days before the coalition government in Karnataka is expected to expand its cabinet.

Sources told The Indian Express that Gowda has communicated to Rahul the decision taken by the JD(S) legislature party to include two Independent MLAs to protect the coalition from collapsing.

During the meeting, sources said, Gowda also expressed his displeasure to Rahul over comments made by senior Congress leaders against the cabinet decision of the H D Kumaraswamy government.

Sources said that Gowda brought to notice the criticism of senior Congress leader H K Patil over the decision to sell 3,667 acres of government land to Jindal Steel in the mineral rich Sandur taluk of Ballari district.

Sources said the cabinet expansion was the main of the agenda of the discussion, which lasted for over an hour. The decision also comes in the backdrop of two senior Congress leaders Ramalinga Reddy and R. Roshan Baig openly questioning the Cabinet expansion.