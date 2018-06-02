Deve Gowda did not interfere in ministry formation, portfolio allocation, says Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

“I have come across media reports that Deve Gowda played a role in formation of the ministry and allocation of portfolios. This is far from the truth. He only gave the nod to finalising the portfolio list” Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy told reporters. (AP photo) “I have come across media reports that Deve Gowda played a role in formation of the ministry and allocation of portfolios. This is far from the truth. He only gave the nod to finalising the portfolio list” Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy told reporters. (AP photo)

Dismissing media reports that JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda had a part to play in the ministry formation and portfolio allocation in the JDS-Congress cabinet, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy clarified that he had only given a nod to finalising the portfolio list.

“I have come across media reports that Deve Gowda played a role in formation of the ministry and allocation of portfolios. This is far from the truth. He only gave the nod to finalising the portfolio list” he told reporters.

Kumaraswamy also stated that Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal held talks with Gowda to finalise the portfolio list, adding that his father had no role in any issue pertaining to ministry formation and allocation of portfolios.

Weighing in on the issue, JD(S) secretary general Danish Ali said, “Congress and JD(S) will distribute portfolios to the aspirants without any hassle.” “We will take care. It is not a major problem for both of us,” he said.

The newly-elected chief minister also rubbished reports about a standoff between H D Revanna (JDS) and D K Shivakumar (Congress) over energy portfolios for their respective parties. According to a PTI report, Shivakumar is not pleased with the party high command for not awarding him with the Deputy Chief Minister’s post.

Kumaraswamy responded that Shivakumar had asked for the finance portfolio since he had huge responsibilities to fulfil as he had made promises to the people. Shivakumar played a crucial role in keeping the Congress and JDS legislators together after the Karnataka assembly elections delivered a fractured mandate.

