Deve Gowda, Akhilesh Yadav appeal to Hardik Patel to end fast

Leaders of various political parties have come out in support of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel, with some of them appealing to him to give up the fast, which entered the tenth day on Monday.

Hardik has been fasting at his Ahmedabad residence since August 25, demanding reservation for Patidars in government jobs, education and farm loan waiver.

Hardik has released letters written by former PM and JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda, one addressed to him, requesting him to give up the fast in view of his health condition, and another to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to save Hardik’s life. Gowda has appealed to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to take up the quota demand issue with the Centre and to “take steps to end fast of Hardik Patel”.

In the letter addressed to Modi, Gowda has referred to a demand by the Jat community in Rajasthan for reservation under OBC category during his tenure. He has said that following the demand, he appointed a commission to look into the issue of according reservation to Jats in Rajasthan under the National Backward Classes Commission. “Following the recommendations, the National Commission for Backward Classes agreed to include the Rajasthan Jats in the Central OBC list. I appeal you to constitute a commission to look into the reservation issue of Patidar. I also appeal to the chief minister to take up the issue with the Centre and take steps to end fast of Hardik Patel,” the letter states.

हार्दिक पटेल अपने समाज व किसानों के प्रति किए गए संकल्पों की पूर्ति के लिए जिस तरह अनशन करते हुए संघर्षरत हैं, वो सराहनीय है. लेकिन हमारा उनसे आग्रह है कि वो अपनी सेहत का ध्यान रखें क्योंकि जनता को जाग्रत करनेवाले उनके आंदोलन व समर्थकों को उनके सक्रिय नेतृत्व की परम आवश्यकता है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 3, 2018

Appreciating Hardik’s “courage and concern in fighting aggressively” for reservation for the Patidars, Gowda has asked Hardik to stop the hunger strike immediately “as I came to know that your health is deteriorating day by day”.

Gowda has said, “As you are young and energetic, your services are needed in this country to fight further for the good causes.” The former PM has apologised for not being able to come to meet Hardik due to prior engagements, but promised to do so in the future and extend “support along with other leaders to strengthen your demands”.

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter Monday to praise Hardik’s agitation and appealed to him to give up the fast because the people and his supporters needed his leadership. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too tweeted in support of Hardik. Kejriwal prayed that God gives strength to Hardik and said every farmer and the entire society was with him.

