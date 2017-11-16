Devaswom boards: Kerala govt announces 10 per cent quota for forward communities in temple boards

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Cabinet Wednesday decided to give 10 per cent reservation to economically backward sections in forward Hindu communities for appointments to five devaswom (temple) boards in the state. Kerala has a recruitment board dedicated to making appointments in temple boards.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that this was the first time in the country that a job quota is ensured for economically weaker sections in forward communities.

“Only Hindus would be appointed in the devaswom boards. In Government service, there is 18 per cent job quota for Muslims and backward Christians. When it comes to the devaswom boards, this 18 per cent quota would go to the Hindus in the general category. The 10 per cent of reservation envisaged for the economically weaker sections in the forward caste would be taken from this 18 per cent meant for general category,’’ Pinarayi said.

The quota for Hindu Ezhava —a backward community — in temple board appointments would be increased from 14 to 17 per cent. The quota for OBC, except Ezhava, would be increased from the existing 3 to 6 per cent. The SC/ST communities would also benefit from the new policy as their share of reservation would increase.

