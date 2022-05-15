scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Devasahayam Pillai becomes 1st Indian layman to be declared saint by Pope

Devasahayam was recommended for the process of Beatification by the Vatican in 2004.

By: PTI | Vatican City |
May 15, 2022 4:33:46 pm
Pope Francis canonised Blessed Devasahayam Pillai along with nine other Blesseds during a Canonisation Mass. (File photo)

Devasahayam Pillai, who embraced Christianity in the 18th century, was on Sunday declared a saint by Pope Francis at the Vatican, becoming the first Indian layman to be canonised.

Devasahayam was recommended for the process of Beatification by the Vatican in 2004, at the request of the Kottar diocese, Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council and the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India.

Pope Francis canonised Blessed Devasahayam Pillai along with nine other Blesseds during a Canonisation Mass in St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

