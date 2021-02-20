Devas a ‘sham’ firm, ‘exists only on paper’: provisional liquidator

The Bengaluru bench of the NCLT appointed the provisional liquidator after Antrix Corporation moved for the liquidation of Devas

A provisional liquidator, appointed to take control of all the assets of start-up Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd, has called the firm a “sham” entity which “exists only on paper” in a preliminary report given to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Devas was favoured by Antrix Corporation, the commercial arm of ISRO, in a 2005 satellite deal to provide access to the S-band spectrum to launch digital multimedia services.

The Bengaluru bench of the NCLT appointed the provisional liquidator after Antrix Corporation moved for the liquidation of Devas. The provisional liquidator’s preliminary report, dated February 3, was mentioned during the course of a Devas shareholder appeal against the liquidation at a Chennai National Company Law Tribunal (NCLAT) last week.

“…‘Devas’ as a Company exists only on paper and it is a ‘sham’ entity engaged in acts of fraud which was mentioned in the first report filed by the ‘Provisional Liquidator’ on February 3,” the NCLAT has noted in an order of February 11 on an appeal filed by Devas Employees Mauritius Ltd.