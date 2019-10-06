Detained Mehbooba Mufti to meet PDP delegation from Jammu tomorrow

For the first time since her detention on August 5, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti will be allowed to meet a delegation of leaders from the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Jammu unit on Monday.

Advertising

The PDP delegation will be led by general secretary Ved Mahajan, former legislator and spokesperson Firdous Tak told news agency PTI. Tak said the PDP had requested governor Satya Pal Malik to allow a party delegation from Jammu to meet Mehbooba and “we have been conveyed that the permission has been granted”.

This will be the first meeting of PDP leaders with Mehbooba Mufti who was detained, along with other mainstream political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir including Omar and Farooq Abdullah after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution.

“A meeting is going on to finalize the delegation which will leave for Srinagar to meet the party president tomorrow (Monday). Most probably, the strength of the delegation will be of 15 or 18 members,” Tak said.

Advertising

Tak, who will be part of the delegation, said that after the restrictions were lifted on party leaders, a meeting was convened this morning and it was decided to approach the governor to seek permission to visit the detained leader.

The announcement comes on a day when a 15-member delegation of National Conference from Jammu met detained party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah in Srinagar.

The delegation led by provincial president Devender Singh Rana and comprising former party legislators arrived in Srinagar on Sunday morning. “We are happy that they are both well and in high spirits, of course they are pained by the developments in the state. If the political process has to start then mainstream leaders have to be released,” Rana said after meeting the leaders

(Inputs from PTI)