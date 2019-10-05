Despite strong reservations, will contest BDC polls, says Cong

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Friday said it would participate in the Block Development Council (BDC) elections on October 24 despite its strong reservations about the conduciveness of the political and security environment for such an electoral exercise when most of its leaders, especially in the Valley, are under house arrest.

There are various other restrictions to keep the entire opposition away from any kind of political movement for the past two months, said Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma. He was accompanied by former minister and general secretary Yogesh Sawhney, general secretary Th. Manmohan Singh and co-treasurer Rajnish Sharma.

“The Congress has taken the decision of participating in the BDC elections in the larger interest of the democracy, people of the state and the nation,” he said, adding that 12,052 panch constituencies in the Valley are vacant.

He said the decision was taken after consultation with the party high command and “available senior leadership” in the state.