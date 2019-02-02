Delhi air pollution today: Despite rain, AQI touches ‘very poor’ range

Delhi’s air quality went down to ‘very poor’ category Saturday morning with average the Air Quality Index (AQI) reflecting as high as 359 in Anand Vihar area, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Among the affected areas, northern parts of the capital, including Pitampura, Dhirpur, Chandni Chowk and Delhi University area and Noida, have the worst AQI, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Central Delhi, including Lodhi Road, recorded AQI at 290, which falls under the ‘poor’ category.

The air quality in the capital saw little improvement as compared to Friday, which recorded the AQI value at 310, falling under the ‘very poor’ category.

Despite heavy rain and strong windspeed in January, the average air quality value remained 328, worse than last year which recorded an average at 304. The number of ‘severe’ air quality days (days when the air quality index value is above 400 on a scale of 0 to 500) in January 2019 was seven, as compared to four in 2018.

SAFAR issued cautioned to people residing in “sensitive areas” to avoid all outdoor physical activity. As for the other areas in Delhi, it warned people to avoid outdoor activities early morning and post sunset and requested people to wear masks stepping out of their homes.