Despite opposition, Karnataka govt set to bring eggs on mid-day meal menu

DESPITE OBJECTIONS from some communities and religious groups, eggs are likely to enter the mid-day meal menu in more schools across Karnataka from the next academic session.

The Indian Express has learnt that the BJP state government is planning to scale up a pilot initiative under which eggs were served in seven “backward districts” in north Karnataka between December 2021 and March 2022 to tackle malnutrition among children. Under the latest proposal, fruits or other alternatives will be provided to those who do not consume eggs.

While the pilot initiative was opposed by various groups, including influential seers of the Lingayat and Jain communities, the state government is learnt to have been encouraged by the largely positive response it generated among children and parents.

Sources told The Indian Express the proposal, once finalised, will be placed before the State Cabinet, and that the government will bear the projected cost of around Rs 6.50 per egg. The decision has been conveyed to the Centre, the sources said, adding that the proposal has been placed before the state’s Finance department.

Following Cabinet clearance, Karnataka will become the first major BJP-ruled state to introduce eggs to the menu of the school-lunch programme, a Centrally sponsored scheme, which was renamed as PM Poshan in September 2021. In BJP-ruled Assam, eggs were given previously, too, with one egg per week per child made mandatory in 2021-22. “The proposal is to provide eggs to children every alternate school day. The official formalities in this regard are at an advanced stage. Even if we are unable to roll out the scheme across the state at once, more districts will be added to the list. A study was undertaken by the state to see the improvement in nutrition levels among children due to the pilot initiative. The results are promising,” an official source said.

State Education Minister B C Nagesh told The Indian Express: “We are thinking of adding more districts where eggs or alternatives can be provided. This is based on the feedback of the experiment in seven districts. The response was very good in terms of attendance.”

The proposal comes at a time when radical Hindutva groups are pushing their agenda in Karnataka, advocating a boycott of halal meat and a ban on Muslims traders in temple festivals.