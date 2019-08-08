Despite NGT order, ministry yet to fix rules to ban lead in water pipes

More than two years after it was directed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to notify rules banning the use of lead in PVC (polyvinyl chloride) pipes for water supply within four months, the Union Environment Ministry is yet to issue a notification on the issue.

In its second status report filed last month, the ministry told the tribunal that the draft notification was approved by the Environment Minister and forwarded to the Law Ministry. “The Law Ministry has tentatively vetted the notification to ensure desired compliance. The redrafted notification is currently under submission to the Ministry of Law and Justice for final vetting,” according to the report.

The original petitioner, Jan Sahyog Manch, argued that these pipes used for water supply pose a health hazard because lead, one of the most dangerous metals, leaches into water. A previous order by NGT states that PVC pipe manufacturers conceded that there is “some leaching of lead from inner walls of PVC pipes in the initial period”, but “reduces with time”.

Lead makes PVC pipes more durable, according to experts.

Current petitioner Ajay Kumar Singh, who is also a lawyer, accused the Environment Ministry of delaying the notification. “For the past two years, the ministry has formed a committee, consulted with all stakeholders, issued a draft notification, sent it to the Law Ministry and again drafted the rules. This indicates that the ministry is colluding with a lobby of manufacturers in delaying the notification,” Singh told The Indian Express.

Environment Secretary C K Mishra was not available for a comment.

A representative of All-India Plastic Manufacturers’ Association said phasing out of lead will take more time, as other alternatives such as tin and calcium zinc as heat stabilisers have to be imported. The representative argued that the switch will significantly increase manufacturing cost of PVC pipes — a claim dismissed by NGT and the petitioner.

“Most manufacturers are already exporting lead-free pipes to countries where the heavy metal is banned. This means they have the technology for easy transition,” Singh said. The US and China banned lead-containing PVC pipes for drinking water in 1986 and 2006, respectively. The European Union phased them out in 2006.

At least 50 per cent of PVC pipes are used for water supply in India, said an industry source.