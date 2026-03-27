Despite excise curbs, Odisha to allow super premium liquor shops in malls, markets

The policy also allows these outlets to dedicate up to 10% of their space (around 400 sq ft) to ancillary products such as liquor chocolates, high-end art, and merchandise like bottle openers, ice boxes and bar glasses.

Although the Odisha government’s new excise policy imposes tight restrictions on opening new liquor shops, it introduces a new category of foreign liquor outlet — ‘Super Premium FL OFF shops’ — in shopping malls, large market complexes and standalone buildings.

Such premium shops, with a minimum 4,000 sq ft carpet area, will be allowed in six municipal corporations — Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Puri.

Under the policy, these shops can sell all types of foreign-made liquor — whisky, gin, rum, brandy, vodka, imported wine and beer, and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages. Premium India-made foreign liquor, beer and RTD beverages can also be sold.

“Liquor to be sold at MRP on such shops in sealed bottles, for consumption off the premises, except the wine tasting room. Separate wine tasting rooms would be permitted on payment of additional license fee,” the policy states.