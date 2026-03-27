Despite excise curbs, Odisha to allow super premium liquor shops in malls, markets

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Although the Odisha government’s new excise policy imposes tight restrictions on opening new liquor shops, it introduces a new category of foreign liquor outlet — ‘Super Premium FL OFF shops’ — in shopping malls, large market complexes and standalone buildings.
Such premium shops, with a minimum 4,000 sq ft carpet area, will be allowed in six municipal corporations — Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Puri.
Under the policy, these shops can sell all types of foreign-made liquor — whisky, gin, rum, brandy, vodka, imported wine and beer, and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages. Premium India-made foreign liquor, beer and RTD beverages can also be sold.
“Liquor to be sold at MRP on such shops in sealed bottles, for consumption off the premises, except the wine tasting room. Separate wine tasting rooms would be permitted on payment of additional license fee,” the policy states.
The shops must be air-conditioned, with quality flooring such as wooden, vitrified tiles or granite, and products displayed for easy browsing.
The policy also allows these outlets to dedicate up to 10% of their space (around 400 sq ft) to ancillary products such as liquor chocolates, high-end art, and merchandise like bottle openers, ice boxes and bar glasses.
An official said the licence period for such shops will be five years from the date of grant, and no minimum guaranteed excise revenue clause will apply, given the limited high-end product category.
Announcing it Friday, Odisha Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said fresh auctions will be held for existing foreign liquor off-shops, as licences for around 1,400 outlets expire on March 31, 2026.
“The fresh settlement will be done through a lottery system, which will be conducted in a transparent manner. A team comprising senior officials is working on this and the lottery system will be conducted in April,” the minister said.
This comes despite the new excise police imposing a 5% de-addiction cess on excise duty to “discourage liquor consumption and recognising alcohol as a ‘sin good’.” The policy also imposes curbs on new liquor shops, saying there will be no new ‘OFF’ — or takeaway — shops.
The Opposition Biju Janata Dal has criticised the move as contradictory. “How can a government that imposes de-addiction cess citing liquor as ‘sin good’ allow liquor shops in malls,” BJD MLA Sarada Prassana Jena asked.
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