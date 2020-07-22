Despite doubts about ‘low-end’ machines, Karnataka to deploy 640 PM Cares ventilators

The 640 ventilators received by the state under PM Cares is part of 1,600 approved by the Centre for supply to Karnataka. The state has, in all, sought 2,149 ventilators. (File) The 640 ventilators received by the state under PM Cares is part of 1,600 approved by the Centre for supply to Karnataka. The state has, in all, sought 2,149 ventilators. (File)

Despite doubts raised by a section of medical experts about the utility of 640 ventilators supplied under the Centre’s PM Cares scheme in providing advanced respiratory support to seriously ill Covid-19 patients, the Karnataka government has decided to deploy them to tide over a severe shortage of these machines in the state’s public hospitals.

“One set of doctors said that ventilators supplied under the Central scheme cannot be used for patients. We have tested them and found them capable of delivering the oxygen needs. We will go ahead and use the ventilators,” Karnataka’s Additional Chief Secretary and Health Secretary Jawaid Akhtar has said.

Faced with a rapidly escalating caseload, the state is staring at an acute shortage of high-end ventilators needed to assist patients with severe lung damage. As of Monday evening, there were only six ICU ventilators available, out of a total of 22 in 15 government hospitals, and only two of 77 in government medical college hospitals across the state capital. As of the same time, there were 332 patients in ICUs in Bengaluru hospitals.

The healthcare infrastructure in Karnataka, and Bengaluru in particular, is under severe pressure in the middle of a massive increase in Covid cases — from 4,555 on June 30 to 34,943 cases reported in the city as on July 21. These include 26,746 active cases. As many as 623 of 698 Covid deaths in Bengaluru have occurred since July 1.

The 640 ventilators received by the state under PM Cares is part of 1,600 approved by the Centre for supply to Karnataka. The state has, in all, sought 2,149 ventilators.

The machines delivered under PM Cares met with some questions after two hospitals in Mumbai and one in Delhi reported dissatisfaction over their capabilities in supporting Covid-19 patients. Modifications and improvements have been sought in ventilators supplied to a government hospital in Delhi, while in Mumbai 81 machines were reportedly returned by two hospitals.

Some doctors in the government sector have also questioned the efficacy of these ventilators for seriously ill patients. “Around 600 ventilators supplied under PM Cares fund are waiting to be deployed in hospitals run by the Health Department,” a senior Karnataka medical official said recently. “These are low-end machines, so we need to check their quality before deploying them (in hospitals). There are reports of procurements not being to specifications. It will have to be tested.”

AgVa Healthcare, a start-up which has a tie-up with Maruti Suzuki India Limited and a BEL-Skanray Technologies consortium, is the main manufacturer of ventilators being procured by HLL Lifecare, the Centre’s procurement agency, under PM Cares.

But maintaining that these ventilators meet the “basic requirements”, Health Secretary Akhtar said on Monday, “We have checked with Maharashtra health authorities and found that PM Cares ventilators are in use in that state. There is no other choice (for Karnataka) at present. It has been provided free of cost and meets the basic requirement.”

Soon after the first coronavirus case in the state was reported on March 8, the government procured 108 ventilators, 80 of them basic models and 28 high-end ones. “In March, there was only one local supplier when we were looking to procure ventilators. We took an approval from the (Covid) task force and ordered 130 from Skanray Technologies. So far we have received 80. We have also procured 28 ventilators off the shelf as emergency measure, their price varying from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 18.20 lakh (per machine).”

Akhtar said more supplies are in line, and once completed they should be adequate to handle the Covid-19 situation in the state.

