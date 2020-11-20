Despite calls for restraint, Pak forces providing support to infiltrators: India

Such activities are not possible without the support of Pakistani forces deployed along the Line of Control (LoC), said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

India on Thursday said that despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003, Pakistani forces continue to provide supporting cover fire to infiltrators.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the incessant infiltration of terrorists and induction of weapons to fuel terror activities continue unabated.

“Despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003… Pakistani forces continue to engage in providing supporting cover fire to infiltrators,” Srivastava said. He said the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission was summoned by the MEA on November 14 and a strong protest was lodged.over unprovoked ceasefire violations.

India slams Pakistan for GB elections

New Delhi: India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for holding elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, saying it was aimed at hiding Pakistan’s illegal occupation of the territory. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava asserted that Gilgit-Baltistan was an integral part of India since 1947.

Asked at an online briefing about elections held in Gilgit-Baltistan and protests against the poll process there, Srivastava said, “Elections in Gilgit-Baltistan are nothing but a sham and their aim is to hide Pakistan’s illegal occupation of areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.” —ENS

