Desperate for power, Sena leaders took oath in Sonia’s name, says Fadnavis

NEARLY THREE days after he was sworn in as the chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced his resignation, saying the BJP no longer has majority after his deputy, NCP’s Ajit Pawar, quit.

Advertising

Speaking to mediapersons, Fadnavis accused BJP’s estranged ally Shiv Sena of being desperate for the chief minister’s post and surrendering its “Hindutva” ideology at the feet of Congress president Sonia Gandhi only to keep the BJP out of power.

“I want to congratulate those who will be forming the new government. I am confidant that they will try to govern responsibly. But I have a fear that this new government will get buried under its own weight as there are so many internal contradictions. When I saw yesterday that Sena leaders were taking oath in the name of Sonia Gandhi, I realised how desperate Sena people had become to get power,” Fadnavis said moments before resigning as the chief minister.

Maintaining even after the imposition of President’s Rule in the state, Sena, Congress and NCP failed to form the government, Fadnavis said: “The reason behind this was that these three parties, which have disparate ideologies, were trying to come together for a common minimum programme (CMP). This CMP was limited to keeping the BJP out of power. Beyond this they could not take any decision.”