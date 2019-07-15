‘Desist’ from addressing judges as ‘My Lord’, ‘Your Lordship’: Rajasthan High Court

The Rajasthan High Court Monday issued a notice ordering the counsels and those appearing before it to “desist” from addressing the Judges as “My Lord” or “Your Lordship.”

The decision was taken unanimously in a Full Court meeting held on Sunday “to honour the mandate of equality enshrined in the Constitution of India.”

The decision was taken over a PIL filed by advocate Shiv Sagar Tiwari, who had said that it was a symbol of slavery and against the dignity of the country. The Judges, however, did not issue an order reasoning that “Can we say don’t address as ‘My Lord’ or ‘Your Lordship’ or we would haul you up for contempt? Can we direct our brother judges not to accept ‘Your Lord’ as it is obnoxious? No, we can’t be passing such orders.”

In 2014, a bench of Supreme Court Justices H L Dattu and S A Bobde had said it was the choice of the lawyers how to address them but the court was clear that it only wanted a respectful address to the chair. “All that judges need is a respectful and dignified way of addressing them. You don’t need to call us My Lord or Lordship always, calling us ‘sir’ is good enough for us,” the bench had said.