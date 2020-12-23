Deshmukh asked me not to go: Kadu

Bachhu Kadu

There was high drama at Nagpur where Bachhu Kadu, Minister of State for Water Resources, was virtually detained for about three hours on Tuesday morning at the Irrigation Department’s guest house. This was just before Kadu was to take a flight to Mumbai at 9.11 am to participate in the farmers’ agitation in front of Reliance office.

But as he prepared to proceed to the airport, he found a large posse of policemen led by two DCPs blocking his exit.

The police told him that they have directives to not let him go. After about three hours they let him go following what he said was his discussion with Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Kadu, however, missed the next Mumbai flight and had to take a subsequent flight to Pune, from where he reached Mumbai by road only to miss the agitation.

Kadu told The Indian Express, “They had some misunderstanding.” He added: “I spoke to Anil Deshmukh, who said it will not look good if I participated in the agitation and that it would be better if I don’t go there (Mumbai).”

Kadu added, “I am going to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow (Wednesday) in this regard.”

Asked about Deshmukh’s view, Kadu said, “Farmers have been agitating for nearly two months now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are doing nothing to end the stalemate… I had walked 1,200 km to Delhi earlier. That couldn’t have been without my government backing me.”

Kadu added: “The Centre has enacted the three farm laws to benefit Adani and Ambani. So, I thought Ambani needed to be told that you have had enough. Now let farmers have something. It was to be a symbolic protest.”

With Mumbai inputs

