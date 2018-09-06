Desecration panel report: After Makkar, two key SGPC members blame Sukhbir for pardon to Dera head

Avtar Singh Makkar Avtar Singh Makkar

After the then SGPC president Avtar Singh Makkar, two more sitting members of the religious body, who were then part of SGPC’s 15-member decision making interim executive committee — Sukhdev Singh Bhaur and Karnail Singh Panjoli — have claimed that SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal tried to convince them against openly opposing the Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh’s decision to pardon Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in September 2015.

Both were SAD(B) members in 2015. While Karnail Singh Panjoli is still in the party, Bhaur had joined AAP before Punjab assembly elections.

Earlier, Makkar had claimed Sukhbir told him about pardon to the Dera head hours before it was granted. The pardon was revoked on October 16, 2015.

Talking to The Indian Express, Bhaur said, “I was against this decision taken by a Akal Takht jathedar on September 24, 2015. I was speaking against it in the media. MP Prem Singh Chandumajra repeatedly approached me to fix meeting with Sukhbir. Finally, I agreed and met Sukhbir Badal at a government rest house in Mohali on October 9, 2015.”

He said, “In this meeting Sukhbir asked me why was I opposing the pardon to Dera head. I told him that Dera head had never asked for a pardon or submitted an apology to Akal Takht. I suggested Sukhbir ask Dera head to send at least five of his top men to Akal Takht with a proper apology letter. Sukhbir told me he would do something about it.”

“But Sukhbir repeatedly asked me to not speak against pardon to Dera head in the media. He was doing his best to defend and justify the pardon to Dera head in that meeting,” said Bhaur.

Panjoli said, “Yes, I was also present in the meeting. There were only four of us — I, Bhaur, Chandumajra and Sukhbir Badal. Bhaur and I were against the pardon to Dera head. Sukhbir requested us not to speak against the pardon given to Dera head.”

“I got arrested for the first time at the age of 17, when I was participating in a protest launched by SAD. Party has really lost its path in the recent years. Police officers like Sumedh Saini were appointed DGP by Sukhbir Singh Badal. Another police officer, who committed torture on Sikhs after 1984, including on me and my wife, was made senior general secretary in the party. So pardon given to Dera head was not the only decision, but it was part of series of decisions which were taking party away from its idea and mission during last one decade,” Panjoli said.

Bhaur also said that SGPC was yet to compensate the Behbal Kalan victims.

