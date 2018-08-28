Punjab: Commission probing desecration incidents indicts ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal. (File photo) Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal. (File photo)

The Justice Ranjit Singh (Retd) Commission of Inquiry, which probed incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and the related police firing at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan, has indicted Shiromani Akali Dal patron and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal for being “in the loop” about the decision taken to use force on the protesters in Kotkapura.

One person had sustained gunshot injury as police used force to end the protest at Kotkapura on October 14, 2015. The protesters were sitting on a dharna to demand action against the culprits behind desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari on October 12, 2015.

A five-page supplementary report, tabled with final report, in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Monday noted: “The earlier view expressed by the Commission in this regard at pages 50 to 52 of the Final Report Part I (submitted to Chief Minister on June 30 this year) would need to be clarified to hold that the (then) Chief Minister Shri Parkash Singh Badal was in touch with DGP as well as the district administration and cannot be considered ignorant about the action which was finally taken by the police at Kotkapura. Earlier, the Commission had in its report observed that the facts may indicate the involvement of the CMO, but this now is clear that Chief Minister and the CMO were apparently kept in loop about the action proposed by the police and the action finally taken…”

Former CM Parkash Singh Badal is not participating in the session, citing ill health. Before the report was tabled in the House, Shiromani Akali Dal legislators led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal dumped what they claimed to be copies of the report on the ground in a protest outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. Akali legislators also mocked the report as “waste paper”.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App