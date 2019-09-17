Descendant of Shivaji Maharaj cannot be pawn to seek votes, says Sena

Two days after former NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale joined the BJP, the Shiv Sena on Monday said that it would be an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj if his 13th descendant is used as a pawn to seek votes.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, it said that the BJP has taken people from various clans and it has taken a step in the direction of bringing ‘swarajya’ by inducting Udayanraje. “We welcome Udayanraje for joining the alliance,” it said.

“By inducting Udayanraje in the party, the BJP feels that it will get votes of the Maratha community in Western Maharashtra. But, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is revered not just by one caste but by all the castes and communities. So, if Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 13th descendant is being used as a community’s pawn in politics, it will be an insult of Shivaji’s thoughts,” said the editorial.

It further pointed out that Udayanraje had a different stand on Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the Lok Sabha polls and referred to his statement on Modi – “Who is Modi? We have a Modi who sells sweets in Satara,” Udayanraje had said.

“Now, it seems he has had a change of heart and has said that Modi-Shah work on the path of Chhatrapati Shivaji,” the editorial added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked the BJP-led Union government to take a bold decision, on the lines of removal of Article 370, for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. “The issue has been pending since 1992. Shiv Sainiks have been asked to prepare to lay the first brick for the Ram temple,” said Uddhav while addressing the media.