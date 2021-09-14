Derogatory posts on judges: CBI files 4 more chargesheets

The CBI Monday filed separate chargesheets against four accused for allegedly making derogatory remarks on social media against judges and judiciary. The agency said it had filed the chargesheets before a special court in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

The chargesheets were filed against Dhani Reddy Konda Reddy, Pamula Sudheer, Adarsh Pattapu and Lavanuru Samba Siva Reddy.

CBI had registered a case in the matter on November 11 last year against 16 people and had taken over the probe of 12 FIRs from Andhra Pradesh CID following AP HC’s order.

CBI said in a statement: “…It was alleged that the key personnel occupying posts of prominence in Andhra Pradesh by intentionally targeting the Judiciary, made derogatory posts on social media platform against Judges and Judiciary following some court verdicts…. Action was also initiated by CBI, after it had registered this case to get objectionable posts removed from social media platforms, public domains and a lot of such posts/accounts were removed from internet.”

The accused were arrested in July and August this year.

Last month, the Supreme Court had criticised CBI and IB for “not helping the judiciary at all” in matters relating to security of judges. A day after the remarks, CBI arrested two individuals.