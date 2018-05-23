Derogatory FB post case: BJP leader gets relief from arrest till June 1

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted BJP leader from Tamil Nadu interim relief from arrest till June 1. The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted BJP leader from Tamil Nadu interim relief from arrest till June 1.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, S Ve Shekhar, who was booked for sharing an allegedly derogatory post about women journalists on Facebook, interim relief from arrest till June 1.

Hearing a plea by the actor-turned-politician, who challenged the Madras High Court order dismissing his petition for anticipatory bail, a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Navin Sinha issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government.

The high court had denied Shekhar relief, saying forwarding social media posts would amount to accepting and endorsing them. The bench, while posting the matter for further hearing on June 1, said no coercive action should be taken against Shekher till then.

The Cyber Crime cell had registered an FIR against Shekher under various sections of the IPC and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harrashment Act for allegedly forwarding the post. Shekher has claimed in his plea that he was not the author of the post and had not read the contents when he forwarded it after receiving it.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App