In Rajya Sabha, TMC’s Derek O’Brien lauds success of Pathaan despite boycott calls

TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien Tuesday took an apparent jibe at right-wing supporters and lauded Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan for carrying a “beautiful message”.

“You asked them to boycott Bollywood, they showed you one film with a beautiful message,” the TMC MP said while speaking on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha.

Pathaan, which has become a huge commercial success, had sparked a controversy over one of its songs with a section of people calling for its boycott.

O’ Brien further heaped praises on the team behind the movie and pointed out that an excerpt from the President’s speech on India’s diversity and unity was translated into a film even before it was written.

Quoting from the President’s speech, O’Brien said: “‘A Bharat whose diversity is even more vivid and whose unity becomes more shakeable’ — these phrases were turned into a film before they were written (for the speech).”

He said that the makers and the artists did what no political party could do. “Well done Siddharth Anand. Well done India’s biggest ambassadors. Well done those of you who made Pathaan. What we couldn’t do, Shah Rukh Khan, Dimple Kapadia and John Abraham have shown this country,” he said.

The MP said that all should learn from them. “Don’t mess with India’s biggest global ambassadors. You asked them to boycott Bollywood, they showed you one film with a beautiful message.” he added.

Advertisement

O’Brien also lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over Adani row and asked whether the government is considering the use of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as they do to “hound the opposition”.

Accusing the government of weakening central agencies over past 8-9 years, he said: “Institutions have been weakened — ED, CBI, SEBI. Here’s a big (Adani) scam happening… will the government of India use the draconian PMLA? They use it very efficiently to hound the opposition, to put lookout notices and to topple the governments.”

The Adani Group is in the midst of a stock market meltdown following the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation by a US-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research. The group, however, has rejected the charges.