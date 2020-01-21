Deradicalisation camps: Good sign if any such facility comes up in Kashmir, says J&K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh has called the suggestion to set up deradicalisation camps a “good development” that should be “welcomed” as Pakistan and its agencies have been trying to propagate radicalisation in the area.

Asked whether he feels the need for deradicalisation camps in J&K as suggested by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the DGP said, “From some time now, Pakistan and its agencies are trying a lot to… spread radicalisation in this area. Some of our youths, especially young minds, have got affected… If any such facility comes up in Kashmir, it should be a good sign. It should definitely help especially those who have gone astray.”

On Thursday, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat said that “girls and boys as young as 10 and 12 are now being radicalised” in Kashmir, and that those who are “completely radicalised” need to be “taken out separately” and put in deradicalisation camps. He said that “a counter-radicalisation programme” should be launched. “First target those who are completely radicalised, then start also looking at the future.”

Responding to a question on Rawat’s statement, DGP Singh said, “We at out level have seen that when we get hold of some people, speak to them, talk to them, they don’t seem to be talking much sense at times. So, therefore, if some sensible kind of arrangement is made… good people from the civil society and experts who deal with the subject and relevant aspects of religion and other things… I think that would be a good development and that kind of thing should be welcomed.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App