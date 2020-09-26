Derabassi building collapse: Deceased building owner booked for negligence

Officials said, notice will be particularly issued to the owners of the buildings which were 50-year-old. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh)

A day after four people died in the under-construction building collapse at Merra Malli Mohalla near Ramlila Ground in Derabassi, a case was lodged against the commercial building owner, Hardev Singh on Friday. Singh also lost his life in the incident.

On account of the building collapse, the Derabassi Municipal Council also began a survey to identify unsafe buildings in the town and subsequently get them vacated. Officials said, notice will be particularly issued to the owners of the buildings which were 50-year-old.

The bodies of three labourers who died in the collapse, Gopi Chand, Raju and Ramesh, were handed over to their families after post-mortem. The families of the victims left for their native places in Bihar for the final rites. Officials said, Hardev Singh’s body will be handed over to his family after his novel coronavirus test at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32.

The case in the matter was registered on the complaint of Sunaiya, brother of one of the deceased workers, Raju, under the Section 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Estate Officer of the MC Jagjeet Singh said that they issued a notice to Hardev Singh’s neighbour, who was also constructing a building, and directed him to take necessary permissions from the MC and also submit the safety certificate of the building.

The MC had also asked one of Hardev Singh’s neighbours to vacate their house after it had started developing cracks.

