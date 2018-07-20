Dera violence: Panchkula court drops sedition charge against 20

The accused include several key Dera members. The accused include several key Dera members.

Due to lack of Haryana government sanction, a Panchkula court here has dropped the charges of sedition and “waging war against the Government of India” against 20 Dera Sacha Sauda members who had indulged in violence and arson on August 25 last year following Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in two rape cases.

The trial court judge in the case registered against 20 people at Sector 5 Police Station here charged them with rioting and attempt to murder among other offences. The accused include several key Dera members.

“The learned public prosecutor has fairly conceded that for prosecuting the accused for the commission of offence punishable under sections 121, 121-A and 124 of IPC, sanction has not been accorded by the government and impressed upon the framing of charge under the remaining offences,” Additional Sessions Judge Rajan Walia said.

