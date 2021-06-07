Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Gurgaon hospital, Honeypreet joins him as attendant

Soon after after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on Sunday, where he also tested positive for Covid-19, his confidante Honeypreet Insaan too reached the medical facility where she was registered as an attendant. Honeypreet was issued an attendant card and will be staying at the hospital.

Medanta’s spokesperson, Dr AK Dubey, was not available for comment.

Honeyepreet, whose real name is Priyanka Taneja, and 39 others were booked on charges of sedition after violence broke out on August 25, 2017 soon after Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted on charges of raping two woman and sentenced with 20 years imprisonment by a Panchkula court. Over 41 people lost their lives in the violence.

While the sedition charge was later dropped, but Honeypreet continues to face charges of criminal conspiracy besides various other provisions of Indian Penal Code including Sections 145, 146, 150, 152 and 120-B.

She was arrested in October 2017 and released on bail from Ambala jail in November 2019. The next month, she met the jailed dera chief in prison.

Sources in the Haryana prisons department told The Indian Express that besides other health issues, the 53-year old dera chief, who was admitted to Medanta Sunday, is suffering from severe pancreatic disorder.

This is the fourth time in less than a month when Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been taken out of Rohtak’s Sunaria prison — thrice on medical grounds and once to meet his ailing mother.

Last week, he was taken to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, after he complained of abdominal pain.

On May 17, he was taken out of prison to meet his ailing mother. The government and jail authorities had kept the location as “classified” in wake of heightened security threat to him and to avoid his followers gathering at the place.

Prior to that, on May 12, he was taken out of jail to Rohtak’s PGIMS after he complained of blood pressure and nausea. A board of doctors had examined him in the hospital then for more than six hours.