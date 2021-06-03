Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh taken to hospital for abdominal pain

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Thursday was moved to PGIMS Rohtak after he complained of abdominal pain.

Singh underwent primary medical treatment and a CT scan examination, after which he was taken back to Sunaria jail.

This is the second time in the recent past that the Dera chief, who is serving 20 years imprisonment in Sunaria jail, was taken to Rohtak’s PGIMS. Last month, too, he was taken to the hospital after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain.

Last Friday, he was granted one-day parole to meet his ailing mother. He was taken out of the Sunaria prison under a tight police security cover to meet his mother at a location that was not disclosed by the authorities to avoid his followers from gathering the spot.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted on August 25, 2017 on charges of raping two women “disciples”. He was pronounced guilty in both cases and sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment in each case (total 20 years). Subsequently, he was convicted on charges of murder of Chhatrapati on January 11, 2019. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Ram Rahim is also facing another murder charge over the killing of his dera’s manager Ranjit Singh, and another case pertaining to allegations of castration of a few followers of the dera, at his behest. The murder case is in the final arguments’ stage, and the castration case is pending under litigation.