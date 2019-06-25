Dera chief parole plea: Sirsa Dy Commissioner awaits reports from police, revenue departments

The Sirsa administration is yet to take a call on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s plea seeking 42-day parole with Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg still awaiting reports from concerned departments on the issue.

The final decision on the parole application has to be taken by the DC as the Dera head is a Sirsa resident. Garg, in accordance with laid down procedure, has sought reports from several departments, including revenue and the district police. While revenue department has to apprise the Deputy Commissioner on landholdings owned by Ram Rahim, the police have to report on the implications of the convict’s release on the law and order situation.

“No decision has yet been taken on the parole application since the reports from concerned departments have not yet reached me,” Garg told The Indian Express.

Sirsa SP Dr Arun Singh, said, “I have sought report from the concerned officers, which I am yet to receive.”

Ram Rahim has sought parole for farming in his fields in Sirsa. His parole plea was sent to the district authorities by the Rohtak jail administration on June 18.

Haryana’s Jail Minister Krishan Panwar told mediapersons, “Jail Superintendent, in his letter, has mentioned that Gurmeet’s conduct in prison has been good. . Sirsa DC shall take a final call based on the reports given by the district police and revenue department.”