Thursday, September 24, 2020
FinCEN Files

Deputy mamlatdar held on bribe charge

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | September 24, 2020 5:42:10 am
The accused has been identified as Jagdish Makwana, deputy Mamlatdar (Grade 3), Land department, Junagadh.

The Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) nabbed a deputy Mamlatdar for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Jagdish Makwana, deputy Mamlatdar (Grade 3), Land department, Junagadh.

“A complainant had approached us stating that he had applied online to convert his own land into a non-agricultural one for the purpose of opening up a factory or leasing his land for commercial purposes,” said an officer of the ACB.

“The complainant had met the accused regarding his online application wherein the latter demanded Rs 3.90 lakh bribe amount for approval.

It was then decided that the accused will be paid Rs 1 lakh in advance and remaining amount after work is completed. Today, as per the ACB trap, the accused officer was held accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe and has been booked under sections of the prevention of corruption act,” the officer added.

 

