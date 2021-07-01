Deputy Commissioners in Haryana directed not to leave districts without approval

The directions were issued by Chief secretary Vijai Vardhan's office on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioners across Haryana have been directed not to leave their districts without informing either the Divisional Commissioners, Chief Secretary, or Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Several Deputy Commissioners were found to be spending nights outside their respective districts. Taking strict cognisance of this, the orders read, “It has come to the notice of the government that many Deputy Commissioners are sometimes spending the night outside the jurisdiction of their districts, without prior approval from the competent authority. The government has taken a serious view of the same”.

It added, “You are, therefore, directed that henceforth you shall inform the following authorities (through electronic mode) prior to leaving your district for official or private work — Chief Principal Secretary to CM, Chief Secretary to Government of Haryana, and Divisional Commissioners concerned. Any violation of these orders shall be viewed seriously”.