Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel asks Japan to adopt ‘liberal policy’ for Indians

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, on Friday, made a pitch to Japan to adopt a more liberal policy to allow more Indians and Gujaratis to enter Japan, noting how easily Gujaratis had gone to Uganda and Kenya.

“The way we have spread in America in the field of Information Technology, we have not done the same in Japan. For this to happen, it is important to know how to read, write and speak the Japanese language,” Patel said, while addressing the inaugural session of the India-Japan Business and Tourism Conclave at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA). He said that Japanese languages were being taught at the AMA and that the state’s youth could take advantage of the same.

“Our intellectual wealth goes a big way to Australia, Canada, United States and England. Our workmen also go to the Middle-Eastern countries. The Japanese policy is such that it does not attract people from other countries,” he said, while addressing the audience in Gujarati. Consul General of Japan in Mumbai, Michio Harada, Chief representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Katsu-o Matsumoto, Director General of Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in Ahmedabad, Yuchi Bamba and Executive Director of Japan National Tourism Organisation, Yusuke Yamamoto were also present at the event.

“Japan should open its doors for Indians, especially Gujaratis, and if they do, then we are ready. We go to Uganda and Kenya, then why not Japan? But some relaxations should be made,” added Patel, as the audience erupted in laughter. Patel’s address turned into a humorous exchange between him and Japanese Consul Michio Harada, who while seated on the dais interrupted Patel’s speech and said “We welcome Indian ladies to come to Japan.” Patel retorted in English, “Only ladies?” We welcome Japanese ladies in India.” Shifting back to Gujarati, he said, “As it is we need (females), here the (gender) ratio has got disturbed. If the Japanese come, we will benefit. We will not even need visas.”