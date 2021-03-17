Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel says Employment exchanges are like marriage bureaus

DEPUTY CHIEF Minister Nitin Patel on Tuesday “jocularly” likened the government employment exchanges with marriage bureaus during a discussion on employment in the Legislative Assembly.(File Photo)

DEPUTY CHIEF Minister Nitin Patel on Tuesday “jocularly” likened the government employment exchanges with marriage bureaus during a discussion on employment in the Legislative Assembly.

When Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani asked how many days of employment did 20,524 persons — who were provided with jobs by the employment exchange at Bhuj (Kutch district) in one year — get, Dilip Thakor, the state labour and employment minister said, “We help in providing employment as per the demands of various companies. A total of 13,821 persons are registered with us (at the Bhuj employment exchange), as on December 31, 2020. These are those who are left to get employment. Of the 20,524 we provided employment (thro-ugh the exchange) in one year, over 6,000 jobs were given through job fairs, and 13,563 jobs were provided outside the job fairs.”



Dhanani, who was apparently not satisfied with the answer, stood up, repeated his question, and remarked: “Unemployment cannot be removed by making speeches in the Assembly.”

At this point, the Deputy Chief Minister said the government acts as an intermediary between the industrial unit and the job seeker and brings both to a common platform. “The government brings together those needing jobs and those providing the jobs, through job fairs. For instance, if a factory needs an ITI (Industrial Training Institute) trained worker — an electrician, plumber or a mechanic — then we bring the employer in contact with the potential employee. Pareshbhai is asking how many days has a selected candidate worked with his employer. The government do not maintain such records. I want to say jocularly that the person who conducts a marriage does not know what the couple did after reaching home. This (employment exchange) is like a marriage bureau. We only bring them together,” Patel added.



Chief minister Vijay Rupani, who also spoke on the issue of employment earlier, said apart from the job fairs, the government also provides employment through GPSC, boards, corporations, etc. “The question (asked during the Question Hour) is restricted only to the Bhuj employment exchange. If we get a separate notice, we can provide greater details,” Rupani added.