scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Depression over Odisha to cause heavy rainfall till August 11: IMD

The monsoon has remained active over the country for the past week. According to the Met department, the monsoon trough will remain to the south of its normal position till the end of this week.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 9, 2022 10:30:24 pm
odisha rain, indian express"Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (up to 204 mm in 24 hours) will lash parts of Odisha" stated by IMD. (File Photo)

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (up to 204 mm in 24 hours) will lash parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The IMD has warned of heavy spells of rain on Wednesday, particularly the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra including districts of Pune and Satara. The warning also prevails for Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch.

The monsoon has remained active over the country for the past week. According to the Met department, the monsoon trough will remain to the south of its normal position till the end of this week.

On Tuesday, the prevailing low pressure system over Odisha strengthened into a depression. As a result, there will be enhanced rainfall over central India regions between Odisha and Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...Premium
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truthsPremium
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...

“The depression will move west-northwestwards and over Chhattisgarh by Wednesday. The system will weaken into a well-marked low pressure system thereafter but cause widespread rainfall,” the IMD’s evening bulletin on Tuesday said.

Since June, the all-India rainfall has been 564 mm, seven per cent above normal. Parts of Konkan received very heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

The most rainfall in Maharashtra over 24 hours was recorded at Mahabaleshwar (192.2 mm), Ratnagiri (133 mm), Harnai (95 mm), Kolhapur (55 mm), Aurangabad (44 mm) and Nagpur (40 mm).

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 10:30:24 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

3

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, CM pacifies those overlooked

4

Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics

5

Ghaziabad police question woman lugging trolley bag at night, find body of live-in partner inside

Featured Stories

Break and make
Break and make
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi's BJP is right to be nervous about...
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi's BJP is right to be nervous about...
Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar's political-social strategy ...
Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar's political-social strategy ...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
The changing colours of Nitish Kumar
The changing colours of Nitish Kumar
Newsmaker | New Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao: First-term MP & seco...
Newsmaker | New Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao: First-term MP & seco...
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
Serena plans to retire soon, says will relish next few weeks

Serena plans to retire soon, says will relish next few weeks

Meet the coach who made Sable realise he could be a champion 3000m runner

Meet the coach who made Sable realise he could be a champion 3000m runner

How Miyake was first global ambassador of khadi and Make in India

How Miyake was first global ambassador of khadi and Make in India

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Sisodia a 'desperate man trying to save his skin': Former LG Baijal

Sisodia a 'desperate man trying to save his skin': Former LG Baijal

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’

Premium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British
Streetwise Kolkata

Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British

Premium
Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement