Follow Us:
Saturday, October 20, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Depressed over low yield, Punjab farmer ends life

Depressed over low yield, Punjab farmer ends life

Gurwinder Singh, a resident of village Badochi in Fatehgarh Sahib district hung himself from the ceiling fan.

By: PTI | Fatehgarh Sahib | Published: October 20, 2018 8:59:05 pm
Accused of molesting girl, SAI Kabbadi coach commits suicide Singh had taken a piece of land on lease to grow paddy but got less than expected produce due to unseasonal rain.

A 30-year-old farmer, dejected over low crop yield allegedly committed suicide here Saturday, police said. Gurwinder Singh, a resident of village Badochi in Fatehgarh Sahib district hung himself from the ceiling fan, they said.

Singh had taken a piece of land on lease to grow paddy but got less than expected produce due to unseasonal rain. So, he took the extreme step, police said.

The post-mortem examination of the body was conducted at Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib and the body was handed over to the family, they said. Singh is survived by his wife Harjeet Kaur and a daughter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delights: Niramish Mangsho
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delights: Niramish Mangsho
Buzzing Now
Advertisement