Depressed over low yield, Punjab farmer ends life

Singh had taken a piece of land on lease to grow paddy but got less than expected produce due to unseasonal rain. Singh had taken a piece of land on lease to grow paddy but got less than expected produce due to unseasonal rain.

A 30-year-old farmer, dejected over low crop yield allegedly committed suicide here Saturday, police said. Gurwinder Singh, a resident of village Badochi in Fatehgarh Sahib district hung himself from the ceiling fan, they said.

Singh had taken a piece of land on lease to grow paddy but got less than expected produce due to unseasonal rain. So, he took the extreme step, police said.

The post-mortem examination of the body was conducted at Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib and the body was handed over to the family, they said. Singh is survived by his wife Harjeet Kaur and a daughter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App